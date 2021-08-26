Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $193.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.12 million and the highest is $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $745.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $786.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.40 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 193,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,520. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

