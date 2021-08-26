Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

