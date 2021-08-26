Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.99 Million

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce sales of $354.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 548,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.88. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $46,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

