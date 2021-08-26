BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $902.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 296% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,870,681 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,227 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

