SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.49. 2,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

