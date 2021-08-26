Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $159.29 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $159.29 million and $962,939.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.80 or 0.00030935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,844.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.25 or 0.06584369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.77 or 0.01318381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00358177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00129135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00636942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00336689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00326312 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.