Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $717,191.95 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $153.44 or 0.00320712 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $717,191.95 and $331,116.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

