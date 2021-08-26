$96.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $96.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 206,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.