HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Million

Brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 161.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,881. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

