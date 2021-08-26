Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.95 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 780,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,081. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

