Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $887.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.20 million and the highest is $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,645. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

