Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 3,242,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

