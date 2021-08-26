Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.83. 1,538,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

