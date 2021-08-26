Ballast Inc. Buys 3,516 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 952,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 192,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,154,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

