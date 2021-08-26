Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.00 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 1,387,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

