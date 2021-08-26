$436.69 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce sales of $436.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 1,176,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,468. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

