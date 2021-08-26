$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce sales of $90.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,265. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.