KLAYswap Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $140.97 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $18.11 or 0.00037727 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $140.97 million and $22.05 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

