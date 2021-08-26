Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 22,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,934. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $612.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

