Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Trading Down 0.4%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELLO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

