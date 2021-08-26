Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Trading Down 33.3%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 84,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,330% from the average session volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53.

Rooshine Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

