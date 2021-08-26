BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Approximately 433,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 517,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.74.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

