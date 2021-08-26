Ballast Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,410. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

