Ballast Inc. Purchases 3,161 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.73. The stock had a trading volume of 913,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,291. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

