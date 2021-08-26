$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 1,371,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,994. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

