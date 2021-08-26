Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,158. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.