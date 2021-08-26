Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,158. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

