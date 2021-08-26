Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Ballast Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,717. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

