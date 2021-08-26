bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $821,848.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

