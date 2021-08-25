Soda Coin (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $163.95 million and $7.41 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.