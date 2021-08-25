Cipher Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $123,059.26 and $54,792.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00393682 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001470 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00955868 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.