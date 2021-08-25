Jobchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $9,556.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00772495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00097135 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,557,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

