$753.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $753.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. 250,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

