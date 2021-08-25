Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $753.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.70 million and the highest is $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

