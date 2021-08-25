Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.05 billion and the highest is $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.09. 1,110,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

