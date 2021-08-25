Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.05 billion and the highest is $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.09. 1,110,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.