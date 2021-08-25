Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

