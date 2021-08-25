Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,326.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.26. 396,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,708. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

