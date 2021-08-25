Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce $192.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $810.16 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,177,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,095. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

