IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 27.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 171,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 958,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

