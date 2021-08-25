Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $1.85 Million in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 416,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,157. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

