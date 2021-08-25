Kyber Network Crystal v2 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.11 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $352.01 million and approximately $69.11 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 173,086,331 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.