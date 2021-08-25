salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,215,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

