Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $2.49 Million in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 246,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $912.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.