Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 62,790 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 2,286,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,508. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

