Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,506. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 136,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

