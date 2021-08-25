Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.95. 325,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

