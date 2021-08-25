Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 68,288 Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Altabancorp comprises 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 81,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

