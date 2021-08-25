renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. renDOGE has a market cap of $913,944.72 and approximately $126,686.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

