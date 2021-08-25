Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 1,351 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15.

Roblox stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,410,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,118. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

