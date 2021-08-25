Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMM remained flat at $$25.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.