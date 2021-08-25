Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is Keebeck Alpha LP’s 4th Largest Position

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 425.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Talend accounts for about 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

